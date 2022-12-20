A YORK-BASED foundation has handed a cash boost to a football association to help train new referees in the game.

The Pavers Foundation, charitable initiative of footwear retailer, Pavers, has donated £1,000 to the North Riding County Football Association (NRCFA) on behalf of Mark Granger, chairman of the Pavers Foundation.

The donation will go towards sponsoring the Annual Referees Training Presentation and involving more women in the sport, through the female referees’ development programme which provides support and guidance to women who are just starting out in their refereeing career.

Mark Granger, a keen referee himself in his spare time, applied through the Pavers Foundation’s employee-led grant application scheme.

Mark said: “Having played football in the leagues for over 20 years and refereed for the same amount of time, I realise the importance of having a fully qualified official appointed to all games.

"I hope in our small way the Pavers Foundation can help the NRCFA achieve its objectives.”