A POPULAR zoo has welcomed a brand new arrival just before Christmas - and has been reunited with a former friend.

The team at the zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens have welcomed another new arrival – Daffodil the donkey.

Daffodil recently came from Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley, as featured on Channel 5 television.

John Pickering, head zoo keeper at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: "I am so pleased that we have been able to take in Daffodil, who has been retired from breeding now, and is with us to enjoy excellent care here, and a happy retirement.

Daffodil has joined the other animals at the zoo (Image: UGC)

“It’s particularly pleasing that Daffodil can now renew her great friendship with Princess here at Sewerby Hall and Gardens. Both donkeys knew each other at Cannon Hall Farm, and were very friendly there. It's really good that they have been reunited, they are just loving running around and playing together once again."

