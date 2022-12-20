Lidl is recalling one of its products as the Food Standards Agency issued a warning to all customers over an outbreak of disease-causing bacteria.

Lidl has issued a recall of its Deluxe Oak Smoked Scottish Louch Trout and Lighthouse Bay Smoked Trout Trimmings as the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.

In rare cases, the infection can lead to meningitis.

The affected products have use by dates between December 20, 2022, and January 6, 2023.

Junior Johnson, Director of Operations at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), said: “Lidl has done the right thing in instigating this recall and their caution is to be commended.

“The ongoing investigation into a Listeria outbreak has identified the presence of a strain of Listeria monocytogenes which has caused serious illness.

“We are therefore warning consumers about these recalled products.

“As we approach the peak of the festive season, we know consumers are more likely to eat smoked fish, such as smoked salmon and trout.

“While investigations into the outbreak continue, FSS and FSA are reminding vulnerable consumers of the advice more generally around consuming smoked fish – it must be heated until it is steaming hot, before they eat it.

“While the risk of listeria is low to the general consumer, all consumers should follow this advice if they are serving smoked fish to elderly and other vulnerable relatives and friends over the festive period.”

An FSA spokesman added: “If you have bought the above products do not eat them, instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

“Any queries or concerns can be directed to Lidl Customer Services on 0800 977 7766 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.