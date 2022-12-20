All York councillors should refuse pay increases which, without another hike in Council Tax, will reduce money available for front line services (City of York Council ‘cost of living crisis’ payrise, December 16).

Councillors chose to put themselves forward and knew full well the remuneration package before asking to be elected. They are supposed to represent the interests of citizens and therefore when so many Yorkies are finding it tough they should show restraint.

Using the excuse that councillors are not immune from inflation doesn’t wash.

Landlords throughout the city could use exactly the same argument to increase all their rents by the same percentage councillors have awarded themselves.

In fact landlords would have more justification to put up prices because they not only face the same rising costs running their businesses but are also looking at additional financial burdens through increased regulation and extremely costly mandatory upgrades to buildings.

If councillors want to tell landlords they shouldn’t put up rents they need to lead by example to avoid being seen as hypocrites.

Matthew Laverack, Landlord, Lord Mayors Walk,York