A BREWERY in North Yorkshire has wrapped up its 30th anniversary celebrations with the launch of a new beer.

Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery has announced the launch of 'Thirty' - gingerbread-infused imperial stout coming in at nine per cent ABV.

The stout marks the end of the brewery’s 30th anniversary celebrations and is the final gift to Black Sheep drinkers for 2022.

CEO of Black Sheep Brewery, Charlene Lyons, said: “We’re delighted to offer beer lovers one final brew to toast the end of the 30th anniversary celebrations.

“Our brewers have pulled together something incredibly special and unique with ‘Thirty’. It’s incredibly complex and unlike any of our other beers and is sure to impress any beer lovers out there. It’s a beer to be savoured, perfect to enjoy after your Christmas dinner."

The brewery has celebrated its 30th birthday in a number of ways, including selling pints of its acclaimed Best Bitter at its 1992 price on Yorkshire Day.

More recently, Black Sheep Brewery invited beer lovers to come along to their ‘Big Birthday Bash’ in October, toasting the anniversary with a selection of beers, street food and various entertainment at the brewery, alongside founder and the original ‘black sheep’, Paul Theakston.