PANTO stars at York Theatre Royal would like to wish readers of The Press a very merry Christmas - oh yes they would!

The cast of All New Adventures of Peter Pan say they are bringing seasons greetings from Neverland.

A theatre spokeswoman said the 'swashbuckling family panto' was being staged throughout the festive period, with the shows running until January 2.

"A fresh new take on the timeless classic Peter Pan, the show is the perfect festive treat for all ages and a great way to relax and unwind as a family in between Christmas and New Year," she said.

"It's packed full of hilarious jokes, stunning costumes, jaw-dropping flying and acrobatics and lots of fairy dust magic – don’t miss it!"

She added that tickets were on sale now via yorktheatreroyal.co.uk or at the York Theatre Royal Box Office.