Members of the St George's Old Boys Association have raised £300 for the Kevin Sinfield/Rob Burrows Motor Neurone Disease (MND) fund.

The money came from the Association's annual reunion meeting held at the NHS Club in Whitecross Road at the end of November.

Tom Sweeney, one of the organisers of the reunion, said £100 had been donated by Paul Rogan in memory of his dad, Mike - a member of the Old Boys.

Another £100 was donated by an association member who wanted to remain anonymous, while the final £100 came from the association itself.

Tom said the association also took a rugby ball-shaped wreath in the school's colours (red and green) as a tribute to late Old Boy David 'Bosch' Goodall, who was laid to rest on November 25, the day of the reunion.

"We feel it is also fitting to pay tribute to former All Saints pupil Cam Shaw who tragically died in Australia recently," Tom said.

Tom said the reunion had been well attended - 'especially considering an Old Boy’s funeral was on the same day and England were also playing that evening!'

All-boys St George’s RC Secondary Modern School off Walmgate was renowned for its sports, with talented boxers, swimmers, footballers and rugby players all going there.

There have been regular annual reunions of ‘old boys’ since 2012 - apart from in 2020, when it was postponed because of Covid.