A PLANE has caught fire while flying over North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called out at 3.30pm today to Church Fenton near Selby after reports of an aircraft in difficulty.

A North York Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Selby and Tadcaster crews responded to reports of a light aircraft on fire in the air, planning to land in Church Fenton.

"Fortunately the plane managed to land and the pilot got out unharmed.

"The fire was confined to the battery compartment of the plane and was extinguished by airport fire crews."

