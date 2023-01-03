The Press asked York people what lessons can be learned from 2022 - and what their hopes and fears are for next year. Here is what local historian CHRIS RAINGER had to say

What has been good about 2022?

Locally: Seeing York coming back to life as the threat from Covid diminishes. The crowds this Christmas have been astonishing.

Nationally/Internationally: Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is a huge threat to us all, but it was heartening to see the welcome given to refugees and the incredible success of the Ukrainian military.

What has been bad about 2022?

The long-term effects of huge spending cuts, along with Covid, Brexit, and Putin’s war, have combined to create a perfect storm in the NHS, housing, social care, and other vital areas of our society. It will take a long time to put right.

What lessons can we learn from the year?

Take more care of each other and our fragile planet, as a local community, as a country, and internationally.

What have you yourself achieved during the year?

I have been researching the history of the Fulford Grange Estate for many years, but this year I finally gathered it all together and published a booklet. I also gave a talk and guided walk about the estate as part of the Festival of Ideas. More information at: www.ffhyork.weebly.com

What do you hope for as we look ahead to 2023?

2023 could be a year of great changes, both locally and nationally. I have faith in the energy and savvy of young people and their determination to create a better world for themselves and their children.

Do you feel optimistic for the year ahead?

Yes - I have a new grandchild on the way, always a beacon of joy and hope for the future!

Also, it is an amazing thought that in 1542, King Henry VIII stopped outside Aldi to receive the abject apology from the City Recorder for York’s role in the rebellion known as the ‘Pilgrimage of Grace’. I am very much looking forward to seeing how this is dramatized by the Theatre Royal at King’s Manor in July 2023!