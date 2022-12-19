A MILLION-pound refurbishment is underway for Delta Hotels by Marriott York.

With more than 80 years of history, The York Marriott Hotel has made a few changes recently, with an exciting multi-million-pound investment and rebrand.

The hotel chain says this investment will help it become York’s best hotel experience!

Still part of Marriott International, Marriott York has rebranded and unveiled its new name, Delta Hotels by Marriott York.

The change means the hotel will undergo what hotel bosses promise an exciting refresh throughout the coming months. This includes guest rooms, lounges, meeting rooms, and public spaces.

Delta Hotels by Marriott sits in the Classic Premium brand category and are a brand with 90 hotels across the world.

Work on the 1876 manor house began on November 21, with completion due by next summer. It will run in six phases, to minimise the impact on customers.

Tom Rose, Hotel Sales Leader at the Delta Hotels by Marriott York said: “This is very exciting for the hotel, the rebrand brings new investment that will enhance our guest’s experience. We are still part of Marriott Bonvoy, the world’s best loyalty programme and the team are very excited for what the new chapter brings for this iconic hotel”.