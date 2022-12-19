A MAN arrested for allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III during a Royal visit to York has been charged.
North Yorkshire Police say a 23-year-old man from York has been charged with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.
The charge follows an incident in York on November 9 when eggs were thrown during a visit to York by His Majesty King Charles III.
The man is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on January 20.
