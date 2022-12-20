CHRISTMAS has come to Naburn early - in the form of a magical festive window display.

Twenty-five villagers have each designed their own Advent-style window. And they will be lit up each evening between 5pm and 8pm until Christmas Eve.

The village has even designed a walking trail to allow visitors to take them all in in the course of a half hour walk. A trail map is available from the Blackmith's Arms pub or on the Naburn Facebook Community site.

The windows do NOT operate like an Advent calendar, with one new one being lit up each day.

Instead, they were all unveiled at the same time on Sunday December 11, so that people could follow the trail.

December 11 was chosen simply because it was a Sunday in the middle of December, said parish councillor Susie Raimes, who first had the idea for the trail during lockdown two years ago.

"We wanted to give people at least a couple of weeks to be able to see them.

"They look beautiful, and it's a really nice half hour walk to do, ending up at the pub!"

Since being launched during lockdown in 2020, the Christmas window display has now become an annual event - and Susie believes that it is one that will continue, and become a village tradition.

"People love doing it!" she said.

Each window is individually designed by a different householder.

Windows are usually created using a black silhouette filled in with coloured tissue paper that is lit from behind, Susie said.

And, with the event now in its third year, it is noticeable that the quality of the designs has been steadily improving, she added.

"People have been watching what other people have done - and the standard has gone up each year!"

The window not only brings a bit of festive cheer - but is also Greta for community spirit, Susie said.

"Villagers walk around to see the windows - and it is great for community feeling.

"It is a wonderful way of bringing the whole village together.

"We also had a new shop opening this year - and the whole village is 100 per cent behind the village school.

"It really feels as though the whole village is pulling together. There's a really lovely sense of community here."

But the village window trail isn't only for villagers, Susie stressed.

"We hope that lots of people outside the village will enjoy the windows as much as the residents themselves!"