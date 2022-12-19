Gogglebox stars Mica and Marcus have revealed they are quitting the popular Channel 4 show in a lengthy statement.

The duo are putting down the remote after five years on the show.

In a statement, they said: We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crew’s but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us. To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much.”

The joint statement added: "We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last 5 years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it’s been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best.

"To the amazing cast, you’ll forever be our G’box brothers & sisters 4life. And lastly, To all our Yardie friends & family that always big us up to whoever will listen, when you’re chatting about our departure, the program’s called GOGGLEBOX not GOOOOOGLEbox, it’s not a dam search engine." They signed off saying: "We love you."

Co-star Izzi Warner replied: “We’ll miss you both.”

A viewer replied: "NOOOOOOOOOOOO big meesh me and my boyfriend absolutely adore you two! Sounds silly to say your personalities just fit is so well.”

Another added: "Noooooooooooooooooooo! Will miss watching you guys, but best wishes to you all as you begin your new journey."