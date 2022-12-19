A division of one of York’s most innovative organisations has won a major award.

Quickslide, which is part of the Audasi Group has been named Glass and Glazing Industry ‘Fabricator of the Year’ at the G Awards 2022.

The manufacturer of uPVC and aluminium doors for almost 20 years employs more than 200 staff at their Brighouse, West Yorkshire, head offices and across the county.

Chairman Adrian Barraclough, who began his career as an apprentice in the York Carriage Works called it ‘humbling’ to be an industry winner.

He said: “Our staff, clients and suppliers integrate to produce something exceptional, and that's something we at Quickslide have always strived for, but to have that recognised by the best standards in our industry means something very special indeed.”

Adrian also credited the award on how Quickslide innovates in a changing market, whilst allowing talented individuals to become exceptional.

The annual G Awards, held in London, saw a record number of entries, up 40% on the year before.

Adrian added: “It was a superb night celebrating the very best in our industry. To top it off with winning Fabricator of the Year is a testament to our hard-working team at Quickslide as well as all our clients and suppliers who make us what we are.”