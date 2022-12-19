HUNDREDS of homes in three separate areas of York have today been hit by power cuts.
Northern Powergrid said 150 premises had lost their electricity supplies in the Leeman Road area, caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment, and it estimated they would be restored by 3.45pm.
It said another 150 properties in Copmanthorpe had lost their power supplies, and it estimated theirs would be restored by 8pm.
Another 70 premises had suffered power cuts in the Stockton Lane area, with the company estimating theirs would be restored by 4pm.
