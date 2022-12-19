Make it York has created a members advisory board featuring a range of the city's businesses.

The move follow's the destination management organisation inviting its 800-plus members to join the board.

The board aims to support the organisation’s activities, encourage membership and champion the city as the best place to live, work and stay.

It will also take the role of constructive feedback, offering their insight into what they feel Make It York could do better and what they feel is most beneficial from their membership with Visit York.

After 75 expressions of interest, 15 people have been appointed to the board with representatives from many sectors including attractions, accommodation, retail, corporate services, tours, advertising, blogs and more.

The members of the voluntary board are: James Dickinson, Nettl;John Gallery, World of James Herriot; Martha Morley, Yorkshire Air Museum; Jay Commins, Pyper; Emily Pickard, York Mumbler; Matthew Greenwood, Exploring York; Alan Wellock, Your Creative Source; Janet Scally, The Grand, York; John Wright, York Carriage Awaits; Neringa Didzgalvyte, The Star Inn the City; Polly Bennett, Little Vikings; Emma Godivala, York Gin; Lorraine Wilson, YorGuest; Stuart Jarman, The Potions Cauldron and Lee Miles, Mountain Goat

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “We are introducing the Members Advisory Board to allow us to gain a more detailed cross-sector insight into what our members think we are doing well, and any areas that they think we could improve on.

"We are incredibly pleased with the response and support we have received from members so far, and we look forward to working even more closely together in the future. My thanks to Philip Bolson, who has helped us to develop and implement the board.”

Philip Bolson from Mr B Hospitality, said: “The Members Advisory Board is about keeping Make It York relevant and keeping them focused on what matters to the businesses and residents in the city, and keeping it real, talking about what’s actually happening and what’s needed.

"Above and beyond that, it’s just supporting Sarah Loftus and the Make It York team, it’s a tough job promoting York around the world so anything that these advisors can do to help them be successful is a good thing.”

Lorraine Wilson from YorGuest says the board would help her pass on feedback from visitors to help improve York as a city.

She added: "There’s a real variety of people in the group and it’s really interesting to hear other people’s viewpoints and I’m excited about the future of the group. There’s so much potential and we could make a real difference.”