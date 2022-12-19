A TEENAGER has been attacked by a gang in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a teenager was injured in an assault in the Rawcliffe area of the city.

The incident happened on Bransholme Drive at approximately 11.50pm on Saturday, December 10.

A police spokesman said: "A 16 year-old was assaulted numerous times by three other teenagers believed to be of a similar age.

"The victim suffered a number of injuries including a nosebleed and lump to the side of his mouth.

"It is believed there was a group of people who may have seen the assault happen.

"We’re requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email alice.wilson2@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220218783.