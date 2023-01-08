A YORK woman has become Nestlé's first ever HGV apprentice in the UK.

Confectioner Nestlé UK & Ireland has launched its first HGV Apprenticeship scheme, aimed at training the next generation of lorry drivers.

A spokesperson said the unique programme will see apprentices learn both sides of Nestlé’s transport hub – working in both the Transport Planning department and the Delivery Operations team.

"For off-the-job training, apprentices will learn their theory before going on to complete their practical C+E HGV Licence," they said.

"A category C+E licence is the highest HGV driving qualification you can hold and allows drivers to haul up to 44 tonnes."

Lucy, who is now one month into the course, said: “It’s completely new, and I am learning as I’m going.

"I have a day a week doing apprenticeship work – so currently, I’m studying for my theory.”

She said that before joining Nestlé, she worked in the car industry for seven years and then in transportation for a bathroom company, but becoming an HGV driver had been on her radar for some time.

“When I was young, I lived in the same house for 20 years and there was a guy that lived around the corner and had this massive red truck," she said.

"We’d walk past it every day on the way to school, and I remember a couple of times he let us sit in the wagon - it’s something that has stayed with me.

"I’m not going to say that becoming an HGV driver was some part of a master plan, but it’s lovely that it’s matched up, and now I look back and see how it reflects what I’ve done and how I’ve got here.

“I didn’t do my car licence straight away as we lived in York, and I didn’t immediately need to. But when I did do it, I caught the bug and went straight on to do my bike licence, and now, this is the last tick box – I want to be able to drive a lorry – I’d drive a tank if I could!”

Sally Wright, Head of Delivery at Nestlé UK & Ireland, and the driving force behind the new apprenticeship said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lucy as our first ever Nestlé HGV Driver Apprentice.

"The apprenticeship will enable Nestlé to develop drivers for the future, maintain a high level of service in a period of challenge across the haulage industry and provide apprentices with a unique and in-depth knowledge of our transport teams.

“Lucy, and the apprentices who follow in her footsteps as we roll this out, will spend time on the road with drivers, but also in our transport planning team so that they understand how we plan our transport, and more importantly, why we plan it that way."