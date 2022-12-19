As we head to arguably the biggest event of the year, most of the advertising world would still have us believe that the perfect Christmas is as realistic as finding Santa Claus dusting himself off in your living room.

While certainly an amusing, indeed heart-warming scene, these images may be doing more to harm our collective mental health than provide a sense of wellbeing.

This is even more poignant at a time when many households simply cannot afford ‘all the trimmings’ that are often expected of the holiday season.

Indeed, the festive period can be one of the loneliest, most difficult times of the year, not just due to financial constraints.

Although families struggling to pay for children’s Christmas gifts may spring to mind, think of those separated or divorced, unemployed, bereaved or nursing a terminally ill relative. This does not stop just because it is Christmas.

This is not me trying to be a Scrooge, or to put a dampener on what can be a joyous occasion.

Yet if you are ‘not quite feeling it’, to quote a popular phrase, you are not alone. Two in five report that Christmas makes their stress levels worse, with a quarter admitting that their anxiety and depression worsens during this time.

Perhaps the best thing you can do during this brief respite is to use it as a time to recharge your batteries, take time for yourself and try to avoid behaviours that may do you more harm than good.

Although a lot of people will be lucky enough to be surrounded by family, many will not. Reaching out to those around you who are in this position can be a generous gift. Similarly, if you are socially isolated, please do not assume that no one cares. Giving and receiving support is a two-way street, often benefitting both individuals.

For those who will be sharing a table with loved ones, although things may start off rosy, there is always the potential for that back-handed comment that catches you off guard. These are often said in jest, particularly after a certain amount of alcohol has been consumed.

It is very easy to respond and for a confrontation to erupt, ruining the whole event and having you feeling rotten for days after, if not longer.

For many people, tact will not be their strong suit, and it is often worth ignoring these throwaway comments. A reaction will cause you more upset than the other person.

Regarding alcohol, it may help not to interpret the phrase “Tis the season to be Merry” too literally. While there will be several opportunities to enjoy a drink, please do so safely. Heavy consumption, be that binge drinking or excess amounts over several days will likely having you feel anything but merry. Be aware that you may be over the limit the morning after and never get into a car with a driver who may be over the safe limit to drive.

However, if you do not drink alcohol, be mindful of not being used as the nominated driver all the time. This may descend into you becoming a taxi. Remember, it is about you relaxing too and knowing when to say no.

Perhaps one of the biggest stressors of Christmas is meeting the expectations of others when it comes to presents. There is no point going into debt especially at a time of rising bills and great financial uncertainty. The price of a gift has not been shown to influence the happiness of the receiver. That “must have” toy is not vital for a child’s happiness if buying it means you cannot afford the basics.

Some people will get several days off, others just few. Some key workers will be working over the festive period. To avoid the days sliding into one, it is important not to ignore the basic habits that keep you well, such as regular exercise. On the flip side, do not try to cram in too much or have a schedule of visiting relatives that is unrealistic. Afternoon naps and unstructured days are a good way of taking time out at the end of the year.

Dr. Zak Uddin, General Practitioner

