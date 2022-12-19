A FIGHT over a taxi in a North Yorkshire town left a man with a black eye.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating an assault that took place at a taxi rank in Selby town centre.

The incident happened on the taxi rank at James Street between 1am – 1.15am on Sunday, December 11 and involved two men.

A police spokesman said: "The victim was punched in the face after a man tried to get into the taxi he was about to travel in. The victim suffered a black eye as a result of the assault.

"The offender is described as a white man in his twenties with short brown hair. He was wearing dark coloured jeans and a navy blue and white striped jumper.

"We’re requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular we’re asking for anyone who knows the identity of the offender.

"If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please email: gareth.evans@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Gareth Evans."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220218979