STUDENTS and staff at a York college have been trying to provide a better Christmas for people in need in the city.

York College and University Centre’s annual Christmas charity collection has seen around 40 boxes of produce on their way to help struggling families across the region.

Staff and students donated food and other products throughout November and December, to create hampers which will be distributed over Christmas, by city charity, The Besom, a which helps Christians and churches give to those in need.

Maya James, a Besom volunteer, visited the college to collect the donation and describe the difference a hamper can make to a struggling family.

She said: “Besom has had an unprecedented number of families approach us for assistance this year.

“With fuel and food prices going up - these donations mean a huge amount to the people who need them.

“The joy on peoples’ faces when we turn up with a hamper is phenomenal; they are often moved to tears by the generosity of the people of York.”

Teams from York College, Besom and Tesco, with some of the donations now on the way to bring Christmas cheer to struggling York residents (Image: York College)

This year the collection was overseen by Clare Kirton, a law tutor.

She said it was “heart-warming and impressive” to see how the college has rallied together, for a worthy cause.

She said: “It’s particularly poignant because we recognise it’s a been a difficult year for many. This has been a truly collegiate and huge effort from all areas – students and staff.

“The pleasure comes in the giving, and also the pleasure you know is experienced by the people who receive these hampers.

The collection also received a boost from the team at Tesco on Tadcaster Road, which donated produce boxes and wrapping paper for the effort.

Jo Meier, Community Champion at the store said: “Here at Tesco, we are proud to help support York College and this charity event.

“It is so heart-warming and makes us proud to be part of what the students are doing. We hope to continue to help the amazing work they are doing.”

Click here to find out more on the work of The Besom in York.