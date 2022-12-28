A LOCAL manufacturer has played a pivotal role in the construction of an attractive new-build housing development in North Yorkshire.

York Handmade Brick Company, based at Alne, near Easingwold, supplied tens of thousands of bricks for the Pastures in Stillington Road, in Easingwold a development of nine new homes.

The development was completed this autumn and all nine houses have been sold.

The contract was worth £59,000.

David Armitage, the chairman of York Handmade, explained that this has been a significant year for York Handmade in the new-build residential sector.

He said: “We have just been highly commended in the Individual Housing category of the 2022 Brick Awards for Green Acres, a stunning new detached house in Effingham in Surrey. The competition at the Brick Awards, the Oscars of the brick industry, is always incredibly tough and we are very proud of this achievement.”

Dan Warrington, the developer of The Pastures, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the stunning success of The Pastures. There’s no doubt that our buyers have been impressed by the exceptional build quality, which makes these houses stand out.

“We wanted our houses to be special, which is why we chose York Handmade’s bricks. The quality of the bricks and their appearance are magnificent. We are so pleased with the finished product. We wanted to fit in with the Vale of York vernacular and create a bespoke product, which complemented and enhanced the village and I think we have achieved that.

“All nine houses have been sold already and I am sure their attractive appearance, enhanced by York Handmade’s bricks, played an importance part in this.”

Alun Nixon of York Handmade Brick said: “It makes us incredibly proud to hear these words from a successful developer like Dan and it was a privilege to play a part in creating some special family homes in Easingwold. This is a very attractive development, which is providing much-needed local housing and enhancing the community. It is no surprise that it has been a resounding success.

“While we have recently completed some stunning commissions for residential and commercial developments in London and other UK cities, it is vitally important that we continue to provide our bricks to more local Yorkshire developers and for self-builders.

“It is especially gratifying to see how our bricks blend in seamlessly with the quintessentially rural landscapes of a North Yorkshire town. We are deeply committed to North Yorkshire and the Vale of York, where we have been manufacturing bricks for the past 34 years, and it is a real pleasure to see our work being represented locally.”