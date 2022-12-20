Former Archbishop of York John Sentamu has branded the Government’s decision to deport refugees seeking asylum to Rwanda as a “shameful moral failure”.

His comments are in a report which slams the Government for failing to consider the worsening climate crisis in Rwanda as it seeks to send some asylum seekers there.

A freedom of information request to the Home Office by Christian Aid revealed the department did not conduct a climate risk assessment into the impact on the lives of people being sent to the African country.

But a report by the aid agency says analysis from the Foreign Office highlights the growing threat of climate change in Rwanda, including urban flooding and landslides, food and water insecurity and the risk of disease and higher temperatures.

It says other reports, including from the World Bank, also show the worsening risk of climate change to the country, with more heavy rain bringing increased flooding, as well as worsening aridity and drought – which have already resulted in famine, displacement, conflicts and wildlife losses.

Climate change is already forcing people worldwide to migrate to avoid its impacts, and within a few decades Rwanda could face such inhospitable conditions that people have to leave, making it an unsuitable place to be sending refugees trying to build new lives, the report said.

It comes as Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she is “committed” to making the plan to send migrants to Rwanda work after the High Court ruled on Monday (December 19) that the policy is lawful.

The Government says the policy is needed to deter illegal immigration – while saying Rwanda is a safe and secure country for people to be sent to.

In response to the charity’s request, a Home Office spokesman told Christian Aid: “We have carried out a thorough search and we have established that the Home Office does not hold the information which you have requested relating to a specific risk assessment on the impact of climate change for relocated individuals transferred to Rwanda.”

In a foreword to the report, Dr Sentamu said the country is going to be increasingly inhospitable place in the coming decades due to climate change.

Dr John Sentamu (Image: Staff)

“The fact that the Home Office hasn’t even done a risk assessment on the climate dangers posed to refugees it plans to deport there reveals its lack of care and concern for their wellbeing,” he said.

Mohmed Adow, director of African climate and energy think tank, Power Shift Africa, said the policy is “shameful” and it is “especially worrying to learn that the Home Office didn’t even consider the impact of climate change when formulating one of their major flagship policies”.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The UK government already works extensively with the government of Rwanda to help mitigate the impacts of climate change and to develop new green solutions for the future.”