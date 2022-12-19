A ROW outside a York takeaway led to a vehicle being damaged.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating a criminal damage case that took place outside the Lunch Box not far from Hob Moor area of the city.

A police spokesman said: "The incident happened around 10.30am on Wednesday, November 30, when two men were arguing outside the takeaway on Gale Lane. During the argument, a moped was pushed over by one of the men and damaged as a result.

"If you have any information which could help the investigation please email: 000828@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 828 Addis.

"If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220212025.