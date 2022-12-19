A GROUP of people have been involved in a fight in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following an assault that took place in York city centre in the early hours of Sunday (December 18) morning.

A police spokesperson said: "At about 12.15am on Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate in York, a number of people were involved in a violent disturbance which resulted in several victims being injured.

"One of the victims was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged."

"We’re requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and in particular, anyone who witnessed the assault or who may have dashcam footage of it.

"If you have any information which could help, please email: sophie.hodgson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1787 Hodgson.

"If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-18122022-0010.