A NEW nursery school to cater for 90 children is being built in York.

Work has started on a new nursery at the University of York, increasing the childcare provision on campus for staff, students and local families.

The university say they are committed to providing an excellent childcare provision for our staff and students, and growing links with the local community.

The purpose-built building is being developed in partnership with Tilbury Douglas and will be located opposite York Sports Village.

What the new nursery at the University of York will look like (Image: University of York)

The nursery will be opening in Autumn 2023 and will provide care for over 90 children on Campus East It will include five age-appropriate rooms, each with its own dedicated indoor and landscaped outdoor play areas, bike and buggy stores and drop-off parking.

Vice Chancellor of the University of York, Professor Charlie Jeffery said: “We have had a very successful nursery on campus for a long time and are fully committed to retaining that service for our staff and students. Offering this facility helps us to create a learning, social and living environment that enables our staff and students to reach their potential. It also encourages local people onto the campus strengthening our links with the community and them with us.”

Prof Charlie Jeffery

Dr Joss Ivory, Chief Operating Officer at the University of York said: “Our new nursery, like our existing one, will be open to the public and with many more spaces available we really want it to become a community asset. Surrounded by open fields and woodland, our new site will offer the children a fantastic early years experience.”

Paul Ellenor, Regional Director for Tilbury Douglas said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to design and build the new nursery building, continuing our long-standing relationship with the University of York. We brought Santa to visit the children, the first of many ways in which we will be ensuring they’re involved throughout the scheme.”