YORK City will play Chelmsford City or Wealdstone F.C in the fourth round of the Isuzu FA Trophy, should they win against Blyth Spartans tomorrow (7.45pm).

The third round tie was originally due to take place on Saturday (December 17), but the decision was taken to postpone the match due to a frozen pitch, and rearrange it for tomorrow (December 20).

Should City overcome Blyth, their FA Trophy fourth round tie would take place against Chelmsford City or Wealdstone F.C on Saturday, January 14 (3pm) at home.

Vanarama National league side Wealdstone are positioned 12th in the table with 30 points.

Vanarama National League South side Chelmsford City are positioned 10th in the table with 44 points.

Chelmsford City and Wealdstone will face off on Wednesday (7.30pm) with the winner to play York.

York's FA Trophy campaign begins at the third-round stage tomorrow when they host Vanarama National League North outfit Blyth Spartans at the LNER Community Stadium.

National League side City enter the contest as heavy favourites given Blyth's lowly standing of 23rd in the division below.

The North East club are five points adrift of safety from relegation, having won just four of their 20 league matches so far this season.

The Spartans qualified for the third round thanks to a 4-2 second round win over Buxton last month.

The Minstermen would also pick up £4,500 in prize money for beating the Spartans. A defeat would see them awarded £1,250.