YOUNGSTERS at one York school have bridged the generation gap with a special Christmas tea for senior citizens.

In what was the first of it's kind since the Covid-19 pandemic, Huntington School in York held their Christmas party in school on Thursday (December 15).

On the day the school's Year 10 Health and Social Care students prepared and served a Christmas themed afternoon tea to 80 senior citizens from the local area.

Staff said the day was fantastic and an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

As the guests arrived, they had a glass of sherry and a German mince pie and the sixth form then performed the pantomime: Red Riding Hood.

The guests were then treated to afternoon tea consisting of: sandwiches, sausage rolls, and cakes.

The senior citizens were very complimentary about the food and one gentleman said: “It was like having tea at the Ritz!”

Huntington School senior citizen's Christmas party (Image: Huntington School)

A special visitor also arrived at the end - Father Christmas distributed a present to each of the guests.

Emma Dinsdale, subject leader of health and social care, said: "It was lovely to see so many happy smiling faces once again as our guests left to go home.

"It has been fantastic to be able to hold this special event once again and uphold the tradition.

"The students have been a credit to their families and the school.

I hope we have managed to spread a little festive cheer.

"I need to say a big thank you to York Digital Image, Nestle and Dean’s Garden Centre for their support in helping us hold this event."

In addition Health and Social Care students from Years 10 to 13 have completed a card that will be delivered to patients at York Hospital over the festive period.

Together they have written more than 150 Christmas cards to try and spread some festive cheer in what might be a challenging and upsetting time.

After Christmas the school will be holding a Year 9 trip to see the touring West End cast in a performance of Lion King and on January 6 youngsters will be taking aprt in the National Youth Orchestra’s ‘Come and Play’ day in Nottingham.

There'll also be news of ‘Live Lounge 2023’, ‘Battle of the Bands 2023’ and the school chamber concert, which this year will be taking place at the National Centre for Early Music.