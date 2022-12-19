More than 130 bus companies are capping single fares at £2 from the beginning of January.

Stagecoach and National Express are among the companies introducing the single fare limit in England but outside London.

Backed by £60 million of Government funding, the cap will be introduced in January and will run until March.

On average, single bus fares cost £2.80 in England but can be over £5 in rural areas, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

The move aims to help passengers amid the cost of living crisis with the cost of travel for work, medical appointments and education.

Buses minister Richard Holden said: “Brits love buses. They’re the most popular form of public transport in England, making up half of all journeys.

“So we’re investing £60 million to cap single bus fares at £2 to help families, students and commuters, and get people back on the bus.

“The scheme will also take two million car journeys off the road and it’s fantastic to see so many bus operators signing up.

“So, if you’re in Carlisle or Weston-super-Mare, Birmingham or Doncaster, make sure you hop on the bus and get around for £2 between the 1st January and 31st March.”

Tom Stables, chief executive of National Express, said: “More people using buses is good for the economy, environment and wider society.

“We know that great value, low fares encourage people to switch to the bus so are proud to join this scheme.

“And even better, we’re also freezing child fares at £1.

“Bus travel is simple, cheap and easy and there’s never been a better time to get onboard.”

Chief executive of industry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport, Graham Vidler, said: “We look forward to welcoming more customers on board when the £2 fare cap in England starts in January, as it complements great value fares already in place that make taking the bus more attractive and environmentally friendly this winter.

“Travelling for £2 on the bus both helps customers facing rising cost challenges and try a new travel option to get to work, education, public services or leisure, or see loved ones.”