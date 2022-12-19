THIS wonderful family residence in Barnoldswick, has so much to offer and benefits from gas central heating and double glazed throughout.

The six bedroom manor house boasts no forward chain and offers fabulous open plan living space, with two formal dining and sitting rooms, as well as two family bathrooms as well as an ensuite.

There’s also extensive well manicured gardens and a large home office plus breathtaking views.

Dating back to the Domesday Book, Barnoldswick is a small town (population circa 10,000) in the Borough of Pendle, Lancashire, nine miles west of Skipton.

It remained a farming community until the arrival of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in the early 19th century, enabling it to become a major cotton town and resulting in a population growth spurt.

Known locally as “Barlick” it has a rich industrial heritage and is surrounded by Pendle countryside which is remarkable for its beauty and the range of leisure pursuits it offers.

Within the town today there is a good choice of shopping, educational and recreational facilities and it is ideally situated for commuters to both West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, with convenient access to the central M6 motorway network via the M65 at Colne (5 miles away).

Raygill, in Brogden Lane, is on the market for £1,550,000.

For more details on the property call 01756 630555 or head to https://www.daleeddison.co.uk/raygill-brogden-lane-barnoldswick-9