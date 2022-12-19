A DRIVER has been charged with drink driving after being stopped by police.
North Yorkshire Police say they have continued to carry out roadside traffic checks throughout the weekend.
Sgt Paul Cording said: "Another night and another static check for the team, this time in Harrogate which resulted in a number of Traffic Offence Reports (TOR’s) and another drink driver who has provided an evidential sample above the legal limit and been charged to court."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article