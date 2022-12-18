UPDATED 12PM: The road has now reopened.
A major road in York is closed again after a burst pipe.
North Yorkshire Police say Wigginton Road is currently closed between Crichton Avenue and Clifton Moor due to a large water leak.
READ MORE: York children make a difference - “it was like tea at the Ritz!”
A spokesman said: "Please use alternative routes.
"It is not known at this point how long it will be closed."
READ MORE: Driver charged with drink driving after roadside stop in North Yorkshire
A week ago Yorkshire Water said approximately 8,000 York properties lost their water supplies when a mains pipe burst in York's Wigginton Road.
On that occasion City of York Council said Headlands, Wigginton, Lakeside, Robert Wilkinson, Ralph Butterfield and Huntington Primary Schools were all closed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article