A major road in York is closed again after a burst pipe.



North Yorkshire Police say Wigginton Road is currently closed between Crichton Avenue and Clifton Moor due to a large water leak.



A spokesman said: "Please use alternative routes.

"It is not known at this point how long it will be closed."

A week ago Yorkshire Water said approximately 8,000 York properties lost their water supplies when a mains pipe burst in York's Wigginton Road.

On that occasion City of York Council said Headlands, Wigginton, Lakeside, Robert Wilkinson, Ralph Butterfield and Huntington Primary Schools were all closed.