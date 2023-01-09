FIFTEEN victims of female genital mutilation were seen by NHS services in the Vale of York area in the year to March 2022, figures show.

Female genital mutiliation (FGM) is where female genitals are deliberately cut, changed, or removed without medical reason, most commonly inflicted on girls under the age of 15.

It can cause repeated infections, severe bleeding, painful urination, menstrual problems, and complications with childbirth, including an increased risk of stillbirth, as well as having an impact on mental health and relationships.

NHS Digital figures show 15 FGM victims were seen by health professionals in the NHS Vale of York area in the year to March 2022, up from five the year before, with nearly all of them reporting it for the first time.

Hoda Bennett, from North-East based charity Halo Project, said: "FGM is a deeply rooted part of a community’s tradition and perceived culture. It upholds the family honour by having it performed on the women and girls in the household.

"A large factor that has been discussed amongst our survivors is that it is believed to curb a female’s sexuality and without it, the woman would be promiscuous and undesirable, especially for marriage.

"The majority of women never report FGM, but it is usually detected in women after becoming pregnant due to physical examinations and the increased health effects during pregnancy."

The NHS has Specialist National FGM Support Clinics, however there are only three in the whole of the North of England, the closest one to Vale of York being in Leeds, meaning care is not always consistent, according to the Halo Project.

A spokesperson for NHS North Yorkshire and Humber Integrated Care Board said: "FGM is a problem that we don’t see a lot of in the York area. However, very sadly when cases do present, our local primary care services offer a supportive environment that encourages patients to come forward and seek help in a safe, protected place.

"Our primary care services are aware of FGM and its potential complications. At all times it seeks advice and reports any concerns to local gynaecology teams through our secondary care partners (hospital expertise) and other specialist support services.

"The safeguarding of patients presenting with FGM is the chief priority for us whilst making sure that a patient's care is expertly managed both sensitively and appropriately."

This year, there has been a rise in FGM referrals to children's services, which the Halo Project has linked to a rise in families who were originally from countries with a high prevalence of FGM, travelling to those countries following the ease of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Across England, 6,380 women were identified by health professionals as having undergone FGM in 2021-22, although FGM has been banned in the UK since 1985.

The United Nations identified 4.2 million girls worldwide at risk of FGM in 2022, and it aims to eradicate the practice by 2030.