A RESIDENT is taken to hospital after their home caught on fire.

Yesterday (Saturday, December 17), the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service received a report of a house fire in Mowbray Terrace, in West Tanfield, Hambleton, at 6.09pm.

Crews from Ripon and Bedale found that the fire had spread from the fireplace.

The occupant of the property was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.