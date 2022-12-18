ALPACAS dressed as reindeer visited a care home to meet the residents and local children.

Staff and residents at Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough, and children from Red Kite Nursery were visited by Alpacas from Joe’s exotic animal zoo.

They learned all about their habits and had the chance to feed them carrots.

Millie, a resident at the Thistle Hill Care Centre said: "It was so lovely to see the reindeer and get to stroke them, they were absolutely beautiful.

"We all loved feeding them carrots, which they devoured! I hope we haven’t made them too fat to take off on Christmas Eve!”

General Manager, Mandy Scott said: "We had the best time with the reindeers, they are such gorgeous creatures.

"Our residents loved spending time with them, I do hope they come back to visit us soon."

Thistle Hill Care Centre, run by Barchester Healthcare, provides nursing, residential and respite care.