FREEZING rain could lead to dangerous driving conditions, impassable pavements and power cuts in parts of North Yorkshire today.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for an area including Tadcaster, Easingwold, Thirsk and Helmsley, which runs from 9am to 8pm.

It says a period of freezing rain and some snow will lead to disruption, and injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are possible.

"Dangerous driving conditions may occur, leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times; while pavements and cycle paths may become impassable.

"Bus, train and air travel may be affected by delays and cancellations. There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage."

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said freezing rain was a relatively rare phenomenon in the UK, which could lead to the build up of 2-3mm of ice on untreated surfaces, which was likely to cause treacherous travel conditions and road closures.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for the York area, again warning of a period of freezing rain and snow causing disruption.