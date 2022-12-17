Hamza Yassin and their pro partner Jowita Przystał have won BBC's Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The pair won the glitterball trophy after impressing judges and winning over the audience.

The Countryfile presenter and Wildlife cameraman, Yassin started the show with hopes of winning but shared that they never imagined they’d make it this far.

But after showing improvement during their time on the BBC dancing competition, they were able to claim the win.

The pair's most popular dance was their couple's choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode.

Throughout their time on Strictly, Yassin scored highly earning a top score of 40 with their couple's choice.

Hamza had some tough competition as he took on Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Helen Skelton to win the glitterball.

Each couple had three dances with Yassin and Przystal at the bottom with 113 points and Fleur East and Vito Coppola at the top with 119.

But Yassin won the hearts of the nation after they voted the nature lover to be crowned Strictly champion.