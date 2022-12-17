The 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing comes to an end this weekend with the remaining couples in the dancing competition ready to do all they can to get their hands on the glitterball trophy.

Four couples remain in the competition and will take to the dance floor on Saturday.

Each celebrity will dance three times with their professional partner to perform a routine chosen by the judges, their own favourite dance and finally a show dance.

Let’s take a look at the Strictly dances the couples will be performing.

Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for the final 2022

Here are the three songs and dances each couple will be performing this weekend:

Helen and Gorka

Judges’ choice: Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae

Favourite dance: Couple’s choice to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)

Show dance: Shine by Emeli Sande

Fleur and Vito

Judges’ choice: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Favourite dance: Couple’s choice to Destiny’s Child megamix by Destiny’s Child

Show dance: Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will host the final on Saturday (Image: PA/BBC)

Hamza and Jowita

Judges’ choice: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

Favourite dance: Couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Show dance: Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin

Molly and Carlos

Judges’ choice: Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce

Favourite dance: Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Show dance: Mix of Kiss and 1999 – both by Prince

Who left Strictly Come Dancing last week?





Will Mellor is the latest celebrity to have left the 2022 dancing competition.

The Coronation Street actor, 46, was up against singer and radio DJ Fleur East, 35, in the semi final dance off.

Asked for his final words, Mellor said: “I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mum’s face, she deserves it.

“I’ll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think.

READ MORE:

“I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I’ve had from my local community and children.”

Mellor scored 70 while East scored 74 during the semi final when they performed two dances each.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final 2022?





The final takes place on Saturday, December 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It will air after the Weakest Link at 7.05 pm and will run until 9.35 pm.

The celebrities will dance their final routines and one couple will take home the glitterball trophy but who will it be?