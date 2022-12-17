The 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing comes to an end this weekend with the remaining couples in the dancing competition ready to do all they can to get their hands on the glitterball trophy.
Four couples remain in the competition and will take to the dance floor on Saturday.
Each celebrity will dance three times with their professional partner to perform a routine chosen by the judges, their own favourite dance and finally a show dance.
Let’s take a look at the Strictly dances the couples will be performing.
*Drum roll*… for the #Strictly Grand Final 2022 routine reveal! 🥁https://t.co/VOt7KHrp6U pic.twitter.com/uC1mhTUCRV— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 13, 2022
Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for the final 2022
Here are the three songs and dances each couple will be performing this weekend:
Helen and Gorka
Judges’ choice: Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae
Favourite dance: Couple’s choice to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)
Show dance: Shine by Emeli Sande
Fleur and Vito
Judges’ choice: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow
Favourite dance: Couple’s choice to Destiny’s Child megamix by Destiny’s Child
Show dance: Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy
Hamza and Jowita
Judges’ choice: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez
Favourite dance: Couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode
Show dance: Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin
Molly and Carlos
Judges’ choice: Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce
Favourite dance: Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston
Show dance: Mix of Kiss and 1999 – both by Prince
Who left Strictly Come Dancing last week?
Will Mellor is the latest celebrity to have left the 2022 dancing competition.
The Coronation Street actor, 46, was up against singer and radio DJ Fleur East, 35, in the semi final dance off.
Asked for his final words, Mellor said: “I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mum’s face, she deserves it.
“I’ll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think.
READ MORE:
“I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I’ve had from my local community and children.”
Mellor scored 70 while East scored 74 during the semi final when they performed two dances each.
When is the Strictly Come Dancing final 2022?
The final takes place on Saturday, December 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
It will air after the Weakest Link at 7.05 pm and will run until 9.35 pm.
The celebrities will dance their final routines and one couple will take home the glitterball trophy but who will it be?
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here