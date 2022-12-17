A MAN need medical treatment after climbing over some railings to enter a river in York as temperatures fell to minus 2.

Today, (Saturday, November 17) North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service responded to a report, at 12.53pm, that a man had climbed over some railings and entered the river Ouse, in Bishopthorpe by the A64 road.

The man was out of the water by the time the Acomb crew arrived and was in the care of North Yorkshire Police.

The crew assisted the police in providing casualty care to the man until an ambulance arrived.

The incident comes just days after police warned people not to swim in the freezing waters following the deaths of four children playing on a lake in Solihull.