A MAJOR road into York has now reopened following emergency repairs to a burst water main.
The A64 westbound was closed this afternoon after a water main burst between the A1237 Copmanthorpe Roundabout and the A659 at Oxton.
Yorkshire Water have now completed the repair work.
Sensors show the road reopened at around 3.45pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here