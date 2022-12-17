YORKSHIRE Water has issued advice to customers on how to prevent pipes from bursting this winter.

As Yorkshire enters a ‘freeze thaw’, when the temperature goes from extreme cold to much warmer, pipes are more susceptible to bursting and leaking.

Such events are caused by ground movement impacting the pipe network.

Yorkshire Water's repair teams will be on hand, however customers are advised to look after pipes in their homes, gardens or driveways.

Aimee Linfoot, from Yorkshire Water, said: "Such a big fluctuation in ground temperatures can cause the ground to move and damage our pipes, so we will have teams out fixing any issues as quickly as we can.

“You can also protect your home from frozen pipes by having a look for pipes, taps, cisterns, tanks and water meters in unheated areas that might be exposed to the cold.

"If you find any, cut a piece of lagging to size and clip it on. If you’ve got some cable ties handy, pop a couple on to keep it secure. This will also help insulate your hot water system and could save you money on heating bills. Protect your outdoor taps with a tap cover to stop them freezing.

"For those customers worried about accessing their exposed pipes or their water meter, take a look at our free Priority Services Register to see if we can help in any way."

Recent cold weather has also led to household pipes freezing, leaving homeowners with no water and potential damage.

The company recommends wrapping pipes in foam insulation to protect them from freezing.

Homes are particularly at risk if they have exposed water pipes on the outside of the house or an outdoor tap, which are vulnerable to the cold weather.