A BURST water main has closed a section of a major road into York.

The A64 westbound is closed to allow for emergency repair work to be carried out.

A water main has burst between the A1237, Copmanthorpe roundabout, and the A659 at Oxton.

Yorkshire Water customers in the YO24 area may have low pressure or no water while urgent repair work is carried out.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "Our teams are on site to complete a repair. We are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum and carry out the work as quickly as we can.

"Once repairs are complete, we will reinstate the road and reopen it as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience."

There is a traffic diversion via the A1237, A59 and A1 motorway, which includes the 840 and 843 buses.

More to follow.