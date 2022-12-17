FORECASTERS issue a yellow warning for ice with a chance of snow this weekend in York.

The Met Office has warned the York public to be careful of ice on the ground due to the wintry precipitation and cold temperatures this weekend.

Today, December 17, forecasters say there is a chance of 'wintry rain' this afternoon, starting around 1pm, such as sleet, hail and possibly snow.

The weather is expected to get drier towards the evening, however temperatures are not predicted to rise higher than 4C today.

There is a risk of frost and ice tonight on the ground, and forecasters warn pedestrians to be careful on untreated surfaces.

Tomorrow, Sunday, December 18, will see frost and winds carry through till the afternoon.

Snow is then expected to fall, though not settle, as precipitation is then forecasted to gradually turn into sleet and rain.

The maximum temperature tomorrow will be 3C.

The cold rain brings with it the threat of icy surfaces on the ground.