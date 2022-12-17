FURTHER heavy snow showers have caused treacherous driving conditions in parts of North Yorkshire this morning.
The north and west of the county have been worst affected so far, but forecasters say outbreaks of rain, sleet and hill snow will gradually move southwards towards York.
The county council webcam image here shows the B6255 near Ribblehead viaduct at 8.25am, with the road covered in snow and no traffic in sight.
More to follow.
