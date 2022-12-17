With the winter well and truly here, bringing snow and ice in some areas of the UK, you might be wondering how to keep yourself warm at home.

While wearing extra layers of clothing might be something you’d do to get warm, the way you furnish your house could also make a difference.

This is why an interior expert, Joshua Hammonds, Marketing Manager at Hammonds Furniture, has shared some tips about the décor that could help you keep your home warm and potentially help you save money on your energy bills too.

Google searches for “How to make a room warmer” and “How to keep warm without electricity” saw 120% and 967% increases respectively in the lead up to winter, according to Hammonds.

Hammonds and Matilda have shared tips on how to keep your home warm using decor (Image: Canva)

All search data is accurate as of 15/9/22 and the sources used include Martin Lewis’ round-up of the new £2,500 energy price cap.

Hammonds also spoke to money-saving expert Matilda (@amillennialsaver on Instagram) to find out just how much these changes could save you this winter.

How décor could keep your house warm and save money on your bills

Thick curtains

Windows are a key place where your house might be losing heat, with 18% of a home’s heat loss occurring just through windows.

Thick double glazing could help prevent this heat loss but another way we can reduce heat loss via windows comes down to our choice in curtains.

Hammonds recommends swapping out blinds or any sheer, lightweight curtains and opting for some that are made form heavier materials.

Curtains that are made from wool, velvet or thick drapes with a thermal lining, for example, will be able to restrict the airflow in your home and stop your rooms losing heat.

Money saving expert Matilda says curtains can keep up to 4% more heat in your home than blinds, and so, opting for thicker curtains can be even better. You’ll need to close them at night as this can reduce your home’s heat loss by 15-17%.

Draught excluders

If you have gaps under doors that allow air to pass through your home, any rooms that you’re trying to heat will struggle to retain the warmth as the warm air escapes.

Closing doors will keep most of the air in the room and investing in a draught excluder that sits at the bottom of the door blocking any gaps could be a good idea.

You can also use draught seals and tapes for any windows that may be leaking heat.

With searches for draught excluders up 235% year on year, and 33,000 people searching for these handy tools each month, it’s likely that many others will be trying this tip.

Matilda also advises that this easy tactic could save you up to £45 per year on your energy bills. These savings are based on the April 2022 energy price cap and a typical gas-fueled semi-detached property in England, Scotland or Wales.

Thick rugs

It is estimated that you lose 10% of heat via your floors so insulating them is a good way to retain heat in a room.

Laying down carpet on any floorboards is a great way to reduce heat loss but this can be expensive.

A quicker and cheaper way would be to invest in a rug which will help your room stay warm and it makes a space cosy in the winter too.

Blankets and throws

Adding blankets or throws to your house can keep you warm (Image: Canva)

A popular way to keep warm is by adding more blankets and throws to your home with searches for blankets being up 22% in the approach to winter and there are now over 40,500 Brits searching online for blankets each month.

Having a blanket or throw on your sofa can make the space feel cosier but it’s also convenient to grab when you’re in need of an extra layer.

The warmest options are thicker ones made from wool or cotton fleece.

Alternatively, heated blankets can typically cost 5p per hour to run on full power. However, Matilda suggests having these heated blankets on a lower setting for longer, rather than having them on full blast for 20 minutes. Overall, these can be a cheaper alternative to turning on your radiators.

Move furniture away from radiators

If your heating is on, it’s important not to block radiators with furniture as this can prevent the hot air from circulating through the room and it could mean the furniture will absorb the heat first.

According to Matilda, this simple trick could save you on average 10% off your energy bill.

Switching your lighting

Matilda also suggests opting for energy-efficient or LED lights (Image: Canva)

Matilda also suggests opting for energy-efficient or LED lights as these can ensure you’re spending less on your electricity or going for battery-powered fairy lights can be a way to create cosy and ambient lighting in a room without impacting your bills at all.

It’s important to make sure that anyone who is considering trying these swaps ensures that the cost of the items doesn’t outweigh any potential savings in bills.

Your money matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living. This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch. Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.