TWO young balaclava-wearing teenagers who terrorised a woman and smashed up part of her home have been locked up.

Rachael Landin, prosecuting, said one of the pair was brandishing a Rambo-style knife and the other an axe when they burst into the woman’s house where she and her schoolboy son were.

“Both were shouting and screaming at (the woman),” she said.

The two intruders smashed up the son’s room and items in the living room before leaving.

One of the burglars, aged 15, had carried out a robbery when he was 13 years old and had a conviction earlier this year for carrying a knife, York Crown Court heard.

The other, aged 16, had previous convictions for criminal damage and violence.

Both were given 18-month detention and training orders after each admitted aggravated burglary. Both live in Harrogate and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Ms Landin said the mother and son, who was younger than both defendants, were at home in the evening of September 1 when she answered a knock on the door.

“She was confronted by both of these two defendants, both wearing balaclavas, but both with faces visible,” said the barrister.

A third person with them had his face covered and was not before the court.

All three were dressed in black and wearing gloves.

The older teenager had a Rambo-style knife which he swung towards the woman and told her to “stay there”.

All three went to the son’s bedroom which they smashed up, including breaking a television.

The younger teenager hit it with his axe and the older kicked and punched it.

They also smashed a picture hanging on the wall of the living room before leaving.

The younger teenager was arrested at a petrol station in Harrogate the same night, the older the next day at his home address. Neither said anything when interviewed by police and have been in custody ever since.

Before passing sentence, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, read pre-sentence reports from the North Yorkshire Youth Offending Team on both defendants and a psychiatric report on the younger.

For the older teenager, David Ward said: “He has shown remorse.”

His remand had been his first period behind bars.

“He appears to be a very slight and withdrawn young man, very well mannered and someone who is easily led,” the defence barrister said. “He has had great difficulties in custody.”

They had included being attacked.

For the younger teenager, Denise Breen-Lawton said he was not the “prime mover” in the robbery he committed when he was 13.

He had a “loving” family that was supporting him and he was also getting help at the secure centre where he was being held on remand.

“He has shown a complete shift in attitude” since being locked up, said Ms Breen-Lawton and urged the judge to give him a second chance.