IF you love taking photos, York is the place to be.

We have more than 2,000 members of our Press Camera Club and besides taking part in monthly themed competitions, they post daily in our Facebook group.

Many of their photos are shared with readers in the paper and online.

We've already had a look back at their winning photos from January to June this year - so here is Part Two, as we celebrate the winners for the rest of the year, and reveal the Press Camera Club photo of the year.

July - The theme was "something old something new" and Sara Grinnell came up with the perfect composition: a photo for the modern Hiscox building reflecting the old buildings on York in its glass frontage.

August - "Surprise" was the theme this month and the winner was Helen Jarvis-Ong who posted a striking image of the sunset on Crosby beach in Liverpool that was photobombed in the most spectacular style by a kite surfer. Surprise, surprise indeed!

September - York in black and white was the challenge and Lee Cocker scooped the £50 cash prize for his absolutely stunning photo of Petergate reflected in rainwater.

October - As the leaves turned and fell, the theme was autumn. We had so many excellent photos but the outright winner was Kevin Atmore for his characterful shot of a squirrel among the golden leaves - you don't get more autumnal than that!

November - The theme was "Why I Love York" and this sparked a wealth of creative and personal images. The eventual winner was an elegant and thoughtful photo of the statue of Emperor Constantine by York Minster. It was an unusual view of the statue and taken in black and white which added extra impact.

We have yet to decide the December winner, but we feel confident to declare that our favourite photo (so far) this year from the Camera Club has been Garry Hornby's beautiful mackerel sky above York - which won our January competition on theme of "favourite things". Which has been your favourite?

