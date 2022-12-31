YORK'S restaurant scene is ever changing - and this year has been no exception.

A wealth of new restaurants have opened in the past 12 months, covering all tastes and price points - from burger joints to budget-busting tasting experiences.

So here's our look back at the highlights of York's eating out scene in 2022 with a list of some of our favourite places.

We've put them in alphabetical order - let us know which is your favourite place.

Al Volo

If you were a fan of the Sardinian restaurant Sapori in York's Shambles then you'll be pleased to know the team has decamped to a new base - Al Volo - in a converted hanger at Rufforth airfield just outside York. Expect lots of tasty home-made dishes and great service.

Fat Hippo

Yet more meat was added to York’s dining scene with the opening of Fat Hippo. The Newcastle-based burger chain opened in the former Café Rouge on Low Petergate in November with a menu promising a “good kind of gluttony” and “an experience to loosen your belt and enjoy”.

Izakaya

Serving small plates inspired by Japanese and French cuisine, Izakaya is the brainchild of Danny Victory and Adam Johnson and opened in the former Wilde’s Bar and Bistro on Grape Lane last month. We're expecting great things from this place as chef patron Danny has a great culinary CV being the talent behind the excellent Shori, formerly at Spark:York. He has also worked at the Box Tree at Ilkley, the Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds and the Star Inn at Harome, with Andrew Pern.

Legacy

What cost-of-living crisis you might ask when you consider that Legacy - the new restaurant at York's five-star hotel, The Grand - offers an eight-course menu for £120 and matching wine pairings starting at £60. But when our reviewer checked it out, they were impressed and warned to be prepared for a long evening out - almost four hours and an incredible 11 courses of food. Head chef is Ahmed Abdalla, who used to work at Skosh.

Pho

Bringing all the flavours of Vietnam to York, Pho (pronouned fuh) opened in Petergate in September.

Part of a small chain of eateries, it first arrived on the British food scene 17 years ago.

Priding themselves on serving great value, healthy Vietnamese food that's cooked fresh in each kitchen, Pho has established a loyal fan base. Highlights include the seafood spring rolls, the chicken curry and the Pandan waffle with honey and ginger ice-cream.

