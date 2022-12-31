WE asked Camera Club members to share some of their best moments of 2022 in a photograph.

In March Nikki Balfour posted a photo showing the Ukranian Flag - just week's after the Russian invasion. The caption read: "Standing with Ukraine".

By Nikki Balfour (Image: Camera Club)

Barney Sharratt caught the mood of our fabulous summer with two great images. One showed a sunflowers in the early morning sun while a second was taken at a day out at Breezy Knees gardens.

Lisa Young's highlight was a day at Edinburgh Zoo and she shared photos of giraffes and a tiger.

